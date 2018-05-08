8 May 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Minibus Kills a Child in Ntchisi, Three Injured

By Pauline Kaude

Ntchisi — One child died and three other children sustained serious injuries in Ntchisi District after being hit by a minibus as they were playing at a grocery shop along the Mponela-Ntchisi Road on Saturday, Malawi News Agency has established.

The deceased has been identified as Lonjezo Gokisi, aged one, from Mchera Village in the area of Chief Kalumo in the district.

Ntchisi Police spokesperson, Gladson M'bumpha said in an interview the accident occurred around 6:00 a.m. at Chipuka when the minibus registration number NS 7949, which was travelling from Mponela to Ntchisi and was being driven by Farao Thebulo, 24, swerved to the left side of the road.

"The driver lost control of the minibus as he was trying to avoid colliding with a motorcycle which had entered the road from the other side," said M'bumpha.

He said the four children sustained serious injuries and one was pronounced dead upon arrival at Ntchisi District Hospital where the other three have been admitted to.

According to M'bumpha, the minibus had its bumper damaged while the motor cycle was extensively damaged as it was hit by another motor vehicle which was coming from the opposite direction.

Thebulo resides in Chiwembe Location at Ntchisi Boma.

