8 May 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Kaporo Residents Decry Poor Hospital Standards

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andrew Mkonda

Karonga — Communities around Kaporo Rural Hospital have expressed concern over the delay by Karonga District Health Office (DHO) to provide reliable source of water at the health facility which they say now stinks.

"The problem is now unbearable; the hospital is producing very bad smell which is hazardous to both patients and guardians at the hospital," said Group Village Head Gweleweta.

He asked the DHO to look into the problem seriously and with speed saying the hospital risks closure.

"Health workers are supposed to encourage people to practice hygiene and sanitation; so how can they convince people on the same if their facility is not clean due to lack of water?" Gweleweta wondered.

Ngerenge Area Development Committee Chairperson, Nelson Mwakisulu, said it was pathetic that patients had resorted to begging for water from households around the hospital.

"This hospital is stinking as if you are in a cattle kraal but officials are doing nothing about it. I have been talking to relevant authorities but nothing is happening," he said.

Mwakisulu said the hospital also lacks beds in that in-patients sleep on the floor.

Karonga Director of Health and Social Services, Dr Phinenious Mfune who is also the District Health Officer (DHO) refused to comment on the matter instead, he referred this reporter to the council's public relations officer (PRO).

The council's PRO Isaac Mkandawire said he was not aware of the challenge at the rural hospital saying the DHO may be better placed to comment.

Recently, the hospital's pharmacy room got burnt and assorted drugs got damaged.

Malawi

Minibus Kills a Child in Ntchisi, Three Injured

One child died and three other children sustained serious injuries in Ntchisi District after being hit by a minibus as… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.