Malawi: Kaporo Residents Decry Poor Hospital Standards

Karonga — Communities around Kaporo Rural Hospital have expressed concern over the delay by Karonga District Health Office (DHO) to provide reliable source of water at the health facility which they say now stinks.

"The problem is now unbearable; the hospital is producing very bad smell which is hazardous to both patients and guardians at the hospital," said Group Village Head Gweleweta.

He asked the DHO to look into the problem seriously and with speed saying the hospital risks closure.

"Health workers are supposed to encourage people to practice hygiene and sanitation; so how can they convince people on the same if their facility is not clean due to lack of water?" Gweleweta wondered.

Ngerenge Area Development Committee Chairperson, Nelson Mwakisulu, said it was pathetic that patients had resorted to begging for water from households around the hospital.

"This hospital is stinking as if you are in a cattle kraal but officials are doing nothing about it. I have been talking to relevant authorities but nothing is happening," he said.

Mwakisulu said the hospital also lacks beds in that in-patients sleep on the floor.

Karonga Director of Health and Social Services, Dr Phinenious Mfune who is also the District Health Officer (DHO) refused to comment on the matter instead, he referred this reporter to the council's public relations officer (PRO).

The council's PRO Isaac Mkandawire said he was not aware of the challenge at the rural hospital saying the DHO may be better placed to comment.

Recently, the hospital's pharmacy room got burnt and assorted drugs got damaged.