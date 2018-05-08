Botswana, Malawi Firm Ties

Blantyre — President Mokgweetsi Masisi was on a one-day working visit to Malawi on May 7. The working visit provided the necessary platform for President Masisi to reiterate Botswana's resolve and commitment to further enhance and expand the scope of bilateral cooperation with Malawi government.
The President was accompanied by the Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Mr Vincent Seretse, Minister of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism Mr Tshekedi Khama, Minister of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology Mr Ngaka Ngaka and Minister of Basic Education Mr Bagalatia Arone.
Source : BOPA