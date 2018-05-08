Tanzania: Sagcot Optimism Should Boost Industrialisation

One of the topical news items in this paper yesterday was about an international public-private partnership that was established by the government to implement the latter's Kilimo Kwanza programme.

Initiated in 2009, Kilimo Kwanza prioritises agriculture, "calling for greater investment in the sector, and stronger emphasis on delivering development benefits to smallholders and farming communities in general through inclusive commercialisation... "

The partnership referred to here is the Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (Sagcot), for which the government planned to mobilise $2.1 billion in new private sector agribusiness investments, backed by $1.3 billion in public sector facilitating investments in infrastructure and related public goods.

The objective is to achieve rapid and sustainable growth in smallholder agriculture in the southern corridor of Tanzania through investments that are financially, socially and environmentally sustainable. This would boost income opportunities for 100,000 smallholder households by expanding partnerships with agribusinesses in the selected area.

To that end, it would engage up to 40 agribusiness operators in successful commercial value-chains, with emphasis on women and the youth. Ultimately, the programme would have directly benefited over half-a-million ordinary Tanzanians. We have deliberately gone to some length here on Sagcot basically to highlight its relevance to the ongoing industrialisation drive spearheaded by President John Magufuli's government.

What the Sagcot partnership has already done for Tanzania in such a relatively short period - and continues to do - has impressed the President so much that he publicly vowed to improve all infrastructure in the area, including ensuring the availability of reliable electricity, considered pivotal to sustained industrial development.

So, to say "the Sagcot partners earnestly believe that improved infrastructure across the country will speed up industrialisation" has an antidotal effect upon negative thinking that improved infrastructure in particular, and industrialisation in general, are farfetched daydreams.