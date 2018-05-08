7 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kitambi Wins Coach of the Month Accolade

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cellestine Olilo

AFC Leopards' outgoing coach Dennis Kitambi was on Monday named the Kenyan Premier League's best coach in the month of March by local football writers.

Kitambi, who is poised to leave the club by the end of this week, received the befitting send-off package that came with a cash award of Sh75,000 as well as a personalised trophy from sponsors Fidelity Insurance.

The Tanzanian coach won the favour of sports journalists for winning all four of Ingwe's matches in March, and was voted by unanimous acclamation by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya's football committee.

"I am really grateful for this award and it is a great way for me to sign off. I thank the players and my fellow coaches for cooperating with me throughout my stay here. It is not easy for a coach to join a team when players are demoralised from losing too many matches, and succeed in turning things around. But we did it with the help of everyone in the team and I will forever be grateful for their support.

"I leave this club with a heavy heart, but it was an already predetermined matter spelled out in the contract so I have to go. I wish the current coach the very best as he takes charge of the team and I know it is only a matter of time before he receives an award for himself," Kitambi said on Monday at the Camp Toyoyo grounds in Jericho estate.

Kitambi's award came just two weeks after striker Ezekiel Odera was named best player for the month of March, making it the first time since the award's inception that the coach and player of the month awards have been awarded to individuals from the same club.

Kitambi is set to depart the country Wednesday morning to rejoin his mentor and former boss Stewart Hall in Bangladesh as assistant coach of Saif Sporting Club.

Ingwe are currently fifth on the Kenyan Premier League table with 21 points from 14 matches, and are poised to face Nakumatt in their next match this weekend.

Kenya

Seven KDF Soldiers Killed in Somalia IED Blast

At least seven Kenyan soldiers were killed and two others seriously injured after a powerful improvised explosive device… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.