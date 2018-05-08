Kenya: Only 65 Foreign Job Recruiters Have Right Papers, Says Labour CS

Only 65 private companies have been accredited and authorised to place Kenyans in jobs abroad as the government struggles to end mistreatment of workers outside Kenya, Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has said.

Speaking when the ministry's officials met the owners of recruitment agencies from Coast at Sarova Whitesands Hotel in Mombasa, Mr Yatani said all firms must comply with the new regulatory employment framework.

He said many companies at the Coast have not fully complied with the legal and policy framework, leading to the emergence of bogus recruitment agencies.

"Agencies, especially in Nairobi, have fully complied with the regulatory framework, but very little is said at the Coast. Those wishing to engage in recruitment must familiarise themselves with the new requirement and regulations," Mr Yatani said.

CHALLENGES

The CS said due to past numerous challenges which resulted in imposition of a ban on export of labour in September 2014, a task force was set up to review the framework of foreign employment and labour migration management. It was to propose short, medium and long-term interventions to address challenges in the sector.

Govt tightens safety laws for Gulf workers

"In April 2016, the government lifted the ban on export of all categories except domestic and low-skilled cadres. Any engagement of this vulnerable group will only be allowed with countries which have signed a bilateral agreement with Kenya," Mr Yatani said.

The CS said such workers will be subjected to a mandatory pre-departure training and verification of their contracts of employment before leaving Kenya. "This will protect domestic and low-skilled cadres from any mistreatment, abuse or job scam. Job-seekers should be informed of what they are signing up for and the conditions of work abroad," he said.

PRIVATE AGENCIES

He said the recommendations of the task force have been implemented by his ministry and some of the accomplished control measures include the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee to vet registration of private recruitment agencies.

"The committee has only approved and registered 65 private agencies to recruit and place Kenyan workers abroad. The agencies have fully complied with the new regulatory framework," the CS said.

Labour attaches have been posted to Middle East countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates to look into the welfare of Kenyan migrant workers, he added.

Hundreds of Kenyan migrant workers are in the Middle East countries.