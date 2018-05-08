Nigeria: Young Accessory Designers Are Switching Things Up

Our fashion industry is so obsessed with clothing that we forget that every good outfit cannot stand without the right accessory. Until recently, we had to depend on foreign brands like Bata Shoes and imported alternatives to meet our need for accessories. But that era has passed and these vibrant young accessory designers are wading into that space and shaking things up.

Maxivive

Although known for its clothing line, Maxivive has an excellent line of accessories that range from shoes and bags. As with the clothing line, Maxivive's accessories are often rebellious, confrontational and expanding the boundaries of design. It's a must-have for the fashion forward.

Maliko

Maliko has been bubbling under for the last seven years, building a reputation for durable footwear and bag accessories with a distinct perspective. But with a new website and a brand new androgynous collection, it seems the label is finally ready to take its place as one of the country's most enduring accessory makers.

Shekudo

Shekudo made a splash at the last Lagos Fashion Week when it collaborated with women's wear brand IAMISIGO on its Fall 2018 showcase. Focused on high-end women's wear and with a predilection for aso-oke, the brand is definitely on every #BuyNigerian wish list.

Lucy Daves

There aren't so many accessory labels in Nigeria that provide clean, affordable and most especially well made women's footwear. Lucy Daves is one of the few labels that ticks every single box. The eponymous label focuses on flat footwear in an industry that favours high heels. Lucy Daves has managed to keep her customer base loyal to her with innovative designs and willingness to experiment with colour and form.

Coz Designs

More high-end than any other emerging label on this list and focused more on bags than conventional footwear, Coz Designs has become a staple for the fashion elite, with its distinctive logo popping up in music videos and red carpets. That isn't to say its accessories are purely fashion accessories. A commitment to the best materials and an insistence on the best workmanship ensures that every Coz piece is a durable investment.

David Wej

David Wej might not be on the level of any of the other accessory brands we've listed here, but that's only because the label has spent the last decade growing from humble beginnings into one of the biggest clothing and accessory brands in the country. We'd personally recommend David Wej sneakers for a double blow of style and function.