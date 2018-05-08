8 May 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President of Rwanda Sends a Message to Angolan Counterpart

Luanda — A message from Rwanda's president, Paul Kagame, to his Angolan counterpart, Joao Lourenco, will be delivered Tuesday in Luanda by that country's Foreign Affairs minister, Louise Mushikiwabo.

The Rwandan minister, who arrived in Luanda on Monday evening, was received at Luanda's "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport by the Secretary of State for International Cooperation and Communities of Angola, Domingos Vieira Lopes, and the ambassador of Rwanda to the country, Alfred Kalija .

Angola and Rwanda are members of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), an organization created in 1994 to promote peace and development in the countries of the subregion.

