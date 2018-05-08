Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Holds Talks With the Leader of Qatar

Zimbabwe and Qatar have signed an economic agreement as the two countries look to deepen bilateral relations.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is visiting Qatar at the invitation of his counterpart Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

The two leaders held talks in the Qatari capital Doha on Monday.

"His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, held on Monday a session of official talks at the Amiri Diwan," reported the Gulf Times.

"After that, HH the Amir and HE the president of Zimbabwe witnessed the signing of an agreement on economic, trade and technical cooperation between the governments of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Zimbabwe.

"The talks touched on means of boosting and developing bilateral relations and prospects of cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the fields of investment and agriculture. The session also discussed a number of issues of common concern."

Qatar's president expressed his hopes that the relations being grown will benefit both countries equally.

"At the outset of the session, the Amir welcomed (president Mnangagwa) and the accompanying delegation, wishing them a good visit and hoping the visit would help in developing relations between the two countries on all fronts in a way that serves everyone," he said.

According to publication, Mnangagwa reaffirmed his commitment to improving ties and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa, who is part of the delegation, said they discussed the possibility of deals to develop Zimbabwe's infrastructure development and boost energy production.

"They are particularly interested in tourism. Business is about relationships.

"We hope to negotiate and conclude Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement and double taxation," Chinamasa told ZBC.