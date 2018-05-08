8 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA Kicks De Lille Out of Party

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Patricia De Lille Briefs the Media Following Her Expulsion from the DA

The Democratic Alliance has confirmed the cessation of Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille's membership from the party.

James Selfe, chairperson of the DA's federal executive, made the announcement at a media briefing in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The DA charged De Lille with misconduct earlier this year, following various claims.

The embattled mayor survived a motion of no confidence in her in February, but in an internal motion of no confidence against her in April, the party voted to recall her as mayor.

The DA cited clause 3.5.1.2 in its constitution, that says if a member publicly declares his or her intention to resign, then their membership ceases immediately.

DA federal council deputy chairperson Natasha Mazzone and Selfe said De Lille did just that on a Radio 702 interview with Eusebius McKaiser on April 26.

After being grilled by McKaiser, De Lille reportedly said she would "walk away from the party", once she had cleared her name.

She also reportedly said that she no longer wanted to be part of the DA, as "the writing's on the wall" that people didn't want her to be there.

"Accordingly, the federal executive resolved last night to endorse the finding of the (party's) federal legal commission that her membership had ceased as of April 26, the date of the 702 interview.

"We have informed Ms De Lille and City manager of this fact."

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson would take over as acting mayor immediately and a new mayor would be elected "as soon as possible".

Council has 14 days to elect a new mayor, according to the Municipal Structures Act.

De Lille, meanwhile, is poised to address the media at 11:00, following the party's announcement.

Source: News24

South Africa

What You're Saying About Patricia De Lille and the Democratic Alliance's Choice to Axe Her

Embattled Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille has held a press conference following the Democratic Alliance's decision to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.