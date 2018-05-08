The Democratic Alliance has confirmed the cessation of Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille's membership from the party.

James Selfe, chairperson of the DA's federal executive, made the announcement at a media briefing in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The DA charged De Lille with misconduct earlier this year, following various claims.

The embattled mayor survived a motion of no confidence in her in February, but in an internal motion of no confidence against her in April, the party voted to recall her as mayor.

The DA cited clause 3.5.1.2 in its constitution, that says if a member publicly declares his or her intention to resign, then their membership ceases immediately.

DA federal council deputy chairperson Natasha Mazzone and Selfe said De Lille did just that on a Radio 702 interview with Eusebius McKaiser on April 26.

After being grilled by McKaiser, De Lille reportedly said she would "walk away from the party", once she had cleared her name.

She also reportedly said that she no longer wanted to be part of the DA, as "the writing's on the wall" that people didn't want her to be there.

"Accordingly, the federal executive resolved last night to endorse the finding of the (party's) federal legal commission that her membership had ceased as of April 26, the date of the 702 interview.

"We have informed Ms De Lille and City manager of this fact."

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson would take over as acting mayor immediately and a new mayor would be elected "as soon as possible".

Council has 14 days to elect a new mayor, according to the Municipal Structures Act.

De Lille, meanwhile, is poised to address the media at 11:00, following the party's announcement.

