Ethiopia: Repeating Forefathers' Gallant Deeds

editorial

The 77th of Ethiopia Victory Day celebrated in high zeal Saturday . May 5 is colorfully marked every year to commemorate our gallant forefathers' victory against the invading fascist Italian army and pass down their noble deeds to the posterity as well. What makes this year's victory day special is that the peoples of Ethiopia are exerting their utmost efforts in the realization of Ethiopia's Renaissance and they have also begun to see the light at the end of tunnel these-days.

In deed, our forefathers sacrified their precious lives to defend and keep the sovereignty of this great nation for the coming generations. Hence,The day shoulders a lot of responsibilities for the young Ethiopians since they are the ones who play a pivotal role in making their beloved nation as one of the middle income countries in the shortest period of time.

It is true that our gallant forefathers enabled to defeat the Italian army which had a superiority of using modern armaments without any external help. By the same token, the present generation is constructing the Grand Ethiopian Dam which is the first ever hydro-power dam in the entire Africa by its own financial and human resources.

In fact, this dam would not only play a tremendous role in the fight against poverty when it is completed but also strengthen Ethiopia 's role in securing and promoting peace in the most volatile region of Horn Africa since it makes most of Ethiopia's neighboring countries beneficiary.

It is obvious that the heroic deeds of our forefathers at the battle of Adwa has made Ethiopia to be a pride of Africa and one of the great nations of the world as well. However, forty years later of this battle, the fascist Italian army invaded Ethiopia in retaliation of its embarrassing defeat at Adwa. At that time ,Ethiopian patriots fought day and night against the illegal occupation of Ethiopia by Italy for five years and defeated the invading army of fascist Italy 77 years back . They proudly hoisted their national flag once again on this particular day as well.

Like their forefathers ,Ethiopian army forces have defeated a number of external aggression on several occasions and made their motherland indomitable as well. On the top of this, they are now playing their due roles keeping peace in various parts of Africa as peace keeping forces. Moreover, they have gained international acceptance in their efforts of restoring peace and security in the Horn of Africa.

Apart from keeping the legacies of our forefathers in the fight against external aggression to the posterity, the present generation ,the federal and the regional states should exert their efforts in promoting our historical places as one of tourist attractions to the world.

Since the day makes fellow citizens to renew their promises to fight against poverty , they should accelerate the realization of Ethiopia's Renaissance through keeping the buying of bonds in a bid to put in place the mega projects of the nation.

In addition to this, it is up to all citizens and the government to make the lives of our patriots better by taking every necessary measures sooner than later since most of them are living on meager incomes.

Last but not least, the heroic deeds of our fathers could be used as great impetus in the nation 's efforts to eradicate poverty and realize the growth and Transformation Plan as well.

Also , starting next year , the schools across the country will begin to mark the Patriots' Victory Day in their premises . It is great news and need to be done in a well organized and colorful manner.