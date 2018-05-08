Ethiopia: Impacts of Fast Urbanization On Social Values

In green societies like Ethiopia, societal norms have deep-rooted roles in governing the general day to day life of the society. They also provide solutions for every problem. However, the social norms that revealed in the culture and tradition of the society may not be generalized as good for they may have some harmful practices.

Ethiopians, as societies have thousands years of history, have so many well established and glorified cultures and traditions. In spite of their language diversities and some cultural trait differences, they surprisingly have a number of similar and common values. This includes supporting each other and sharing economic burdens, celebrating together religious and cultural ceremonies and the like. In general, it could be said there is no place for loneliness and the life is managed to be easy through fellowship.

In the era of globalization which revealed itself in prevailing fast urbanization, among all things, the cultural changes and damages are the most observable ones. As many scholars agree globalization is defusing the culture of specific parts of the world at the cost of the others. This in turn dismantles long enduring traditions as the consequences are threatening both individual and societal lives.

Tewodros Mebratu is Civic and Ethical Education lecturer at Addis Ababa and Adma Science and Technology Universities. He said, "For example, when somebody is preparing wedding ceremony for his daughter or son, he shares everything with his neighbors and the community in several ways. The society has traditional systems to share burdens, provide free manpower and expertise services and the like. But now, this is being changed specially in urban areas."

Tewodros added that the urban housing systems with high degree of urbanization have been supported by the social media; for instance both domestic and abroad films are encouraging individualistic life styles. He also explains the importance of traditional social institutions such as 'Idir', 'Ikub', and others which are platforms for the communities to meet each other and get opportunity to chat and to know each other. These days, these institutions are less practiced specially in the urban areas and their social importance is lost as a result.

Zegeye Tilahun, a resident in Addis Ababa, said that the city dwellers do not know their neighbors. As a result, they cannot establish proper social communications and do not share things in celebrating religious and social ceremonies. "If you first try to approach somebody, they do not usually respond in positive ways. And one of the beautiful traditions of drinking coffee together is being forgotten," he added.

According to Tewodros, the absence of such social values are declining the commitment of the members of the society for the good works; thus, that is why we are seeing careless individuals for people's health and safety rather than their own businesses.

In capitalism individualistic life, peoples became selfish and keeping one's own benefit at any cost. Thus, criminal activities especially serious crimes are usually done around urban areas.

Federal Attorney Abel Abebe, "Norms are binding than law when it comes to create stable and secured society. In Ethiopia, social cultural norms play irreplaceable role in creating disciplined ethical individuals. Thus, social norms are recognized and protected by laws."

He also said that it is believed that in the societies that are loyal to their culture and traditions, the individuals are less likely motivated to criminal activities. As of him, this is because the culture and traditions of the society themselves have mechanisms to protect individuals from crime activities and have methods to reconcile conflicts, punish criminals up to excluding them from the community, in order to diminish criminal minds.

Moreover, Abel added, "In the urban areas, social norms and traditions are less binding and peoples restrained from crimes only by self discipline and fear of law; but our cultural and traditional values and norms have been well established and successful for centuries by creating very stable, health and secured society even in the absence of strong governments to maintain justice."

Our social values are serving as medicines to mental illnesses that are caused as a result of individualism. And they are best solutions in reducing economic problems of individuals in their daily lives. As globalization continues, fast urbanization is clearly threatening this stunning value that is very much necessary for human life.

Suggesting some possible solutions, Tewodros said that media ought to play their expected role to save these norms. At most, they are concentrated on very few parts of society's life. The rural communities and the social norms seem to be ignored or forgotten by our media, movies etc. "Therefore," he said, "they should give concern and work systematically to rebuild these norms."

In general, the society has well cultivated cultural values that maintain the proper togetherness and harmony among the members of the communities. Unfortunately, the fast urbanization has been destroying these values in urban areas. Since the westerners export their cultures to worldwide particularly to urban areas, the western culture that encourages individualism is inevitably piercing the local cultures. Realizing this, even though it is impossible to totally avoid the influence of the western culture, the society should work very hard to cultivate and sustain the beauty and values of the local cultures as they have great roles in keeping healthy societies.