Lloyd Chitembwe says he has been using his own experiences as a tool of resuscitating careers of players who might be losing their way.

The CAPS United coach has been credited with giving fresh leases of life to several discarded players.

Players like former Warriors captain Method Mwanjali, Edmore Sibanda, Joel Ngodzo, Simba Nhivi, Oscar Machapa, Denis Dauda, Leonard Tsipa, Dominic Chungwa and Devon Chafa are some of the examples that found their touch under Chitembwe.

The latest is former Dynamos star midfielder Denver Mukamba.

Mukamba was by far the best player for Makepekepe on Sunday at Maglas despite failing to guide the Harare giants to victory over Takesure Chiragwi's gritty Shabanie Mine.

"It is good to see Denver performing at that level. I am sure that is the level he is expected to perform. It is only good for us, for the team and we are happy with the kind of contribution that he is giving to the team.

"The secret that has helped to bring the best out of these players, I think it is in the players themselves. I just want to give credit to the players for listening to advice.

"You know as a coach you have the responsibility to mentor the players, you are also more like a father figure, and you also counsel them, which are some of my responsibilities.

"The good thing is that I have been through the same road they are travelling and I am there to advise them on certain past experience.

"I am happy they are eager to learn from those kinds of experiences and by so doing they can only become better and better players," said Chitembwe.

He said the contribution of club fitness trainer Majaya Ndlovu must not be underestimated.