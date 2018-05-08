Ethiopia: Bureau to Ease Trachoma Burdens

Amhara State Health Bureau announced that efforts are underway to ease the burden of trachoma in coordination with education and development partners.

State Health Bureau Focal Expert of Trachoma Melakmu Beyene told The Ethiopian Herald that 43, 908 trachoma patients had received of surgery through clinical and outreach services in last nine months.

Moreover,the Bureau has been applying Surgery, Antibiotics Facial Cleanliness Environmental Improvement (SAFE) strategy to control trachoma, he noted.

"Apart from the surgery efforts, the Bureau has been conducting antibiotic distribution, facial cleanness and participating communities in environmental improvement approaches with main focus where the trachoma burden is high."

As to him, the bureau is determined to control trachoma working with pertinent stakeholders like Carter Center and Organization for Rehabilitation and Development in Amhara (ORDA).

" To ease the burden over 21,000, with good leadership commitment in consolidating efforts of cluster hospital in augmenting participation, we could make the goal reality in shorter years to come.

According to him, in bid to address the challenges the bureau also strengthening ties and partnership with State Education Bureau that develop school trachoma program that helped to inculcated it in the curriculum.

The bureau has trained 357 integrated eye care workers in the 152 Woredas as well as working with health extension workers and communities to ease open defecation that could taken as game changer in ensuring implementation of the full SAFE strategy in each household and education and health facilities among others.