Ethiopia: Organization Exerting Effort to Improve Health

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced that its health centers are increasing in number and assisting country's effort to improve health.

Inaugurating Lemi Health Center last week, USAID Mission Director Leslie Reed said that the health centers that has been constructed by the organization has reached 22 and supporting peoples in remote areas to get access to healthcare within a short period and time.

Over the past several decades, USAID has worked together with Ethiopia to construct various health infrastructures and other projects to improve the quality of life for people across the country, she said.

The construction of Lemi health center took two years at a cost of 27 million Birr which is totally covered by the USAID, it was learnt.

The center would serve more than 25,000 people to get important health services including immunizations for children, safer child births, HIV care and treatment services among others, she told.

The Ministry of Health helped the organization to expedite the process of providing electricity to newly constructed health centers which is important element for the functionality of the institutions, she stated.

Amhara State North Shewa Zone Administrator Girma Yeshitla for his part noted that, USAID has been playing important role in supporting the Ethiopia's effort to improve health through expanding infrastructures across the country.

As to him, the newly inaugurated Lemi health center would help residents to get treatment in short distance. He said that the state government and stakeholders would work to install the needed medical apparatus to the center until the end of this June.

Over the past decade, the number of country's health centers has increased from 520 to 3,400. The expansion of the health institutions and the exerted effort to improve health helped the country to successfully reduce maternal deaths by one and half and child deaths by two thirds, Leslie said.

The number of HIV infections has also declined. As one of the focused countries under the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the U.S. government has worked together with Ethiopia to decrease the number of new infections and AIDS-related deaths by at least 50 percent since 2005, she noted.

With the completion of the Lemi Health Centre, the organization have already built 22 health centers in Ethiopia, 10 pharmaceutical storage warehouses, and a national blood bank and have an additional 10 existing health facilities under the PEPFAR initiative.