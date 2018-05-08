Ethiopia: Society Mobilizing Humanitarian Aid to Drought Victims

Ethiopian Red Cross Society announced that it has been mobilizing resources to support drought victim areas.

The society has been supporting those who are suffering from El-Nino induced drought providing food and non-food assistance, Society Resource Development and Mobilization Sector Deputy Secretary General Wendawek Abeze told The Ethiopian Herald.

As to him, the society has been supplying nutrition mainly to under-five year children and pregnant mothers. It is also working on providing pure water and water purifying chemicals to the people at large.

This year, the society has planned to support more than one million victims collecting 9 million USD, he noted.

"We have already collected some 3.3 million USD from our partners including Red Cross Societies of Canada, Netherlands, Austria, Finland and Denmark, and the International Red Cross and Red Moon (Crescent?) Federation."

The society would strongly mobilize resources to gain the rest six million USD, he expressed.

Almost 40 percent of the fund would be spent on nutrition supply, said Wendawek adding, the remaining finance would serve to provide water, sanitary and other materials support.

National Disaster Risk Management Commission Commissioner Mitiku Kassa for his part said that the national risk management program has been executing its tasks based on the schedule.

The government has been supplying assistance spending 500 million Birr and 400,000 metric tons nutrition has been distributing to drought victim areas, he said

The commission in collaboration with stakeholders is striving to reduce the impact of climate change through mobilizing the public for agricultural productivity, health care and environmental protection activities, he noted.

Currently, about 7.8 million citizens need food and non-food assistance and the number may vary after this June as per the climate condition of the drought hit areas, he stated.