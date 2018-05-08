Zimbabwe: Chief Secretary Consoles Chiwengas

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda yesterday consoled Acting President General Dr Constantino Chiwenga (Retired) following the death of his sister Mrs Margaret Machekabuwe on Friday last week.

In a statement to The Herald, Dr Sibanda said the death of Mrs Machekabuwe was saddening.

"On behalf of His Excellency the President, members of Cabinet and indeed of my own family, I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to Hon Vice President Cde C.G.D.N Chiwenga and his family, following the untimely and sad departure of Mrs Margaret Machekabuwe, sister to the Hon Vice President. On Friday, 4th May 2018, after a short illness. It is indeed saddening to note that in Mrs Machekabuwe, as a family, you have lost a critical pillar of the Chiwenga and the Machekabuwe families, who also, true to her rich heroic heritage, played an important role in our beloved country's liberation struggle during her tender years," he said. Dr Sibanda said the nation mourns the death of Mrs Machekabuwe.

"However, as you mourn over this fateful occurrence, Hon Vice President and the whole of your family, may you draw solace from the fact that your colleagues in Government, and indeed the nation as a whole, share with you the pain occasioned by this grievous loss. May the good Lord grant you the fortitude of mind and body as you contend with this fateful occurrence.

"My her soul rest in eternal peace."

Meanwhile, Government has given Mrs Machekabuwe a state assisted funeral. The decision was announced by Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo in Marondera yesterday.