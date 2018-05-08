8 May 2018

Kenya: Must-Know Dance Moves Ahead of This Weekend's Koroga Festival

Mi Casa.

Following an electric 21st Koroga Festival Queen's Edition that featured Nigeria's Yemi Alade, the 22nd Edition moves to a new home at Two Rivers KE this weekend with Congolese super star Werrason and South African group Mi Casa promising another show-stopping weekend.

Werrason (Noël Ngiama Makanda) has been an active fixture on the Congolese music scene since 1981. He has headlined bands such as: Wenge Musica 4X4 Tout Terrain and Wenge Musica Maison Mère. With 17 studio albums under his belt, and multiple awards including 8 Kora awards, it's fair to say that Werrason is an accomplished musical star.

We're proud to welcome back one of Mzansi's finest Micasa to the 22nd edition of the #KorogaFestival! They performed at the 8th edition in 2015 and if you remember, they brought the house down!

Catch Werrason and Mi Casa live at the #KorogaFestival on Day 2, Sunday 13th May 2018 at Two Rivers KE.

Advance tickets are on sale for Ksh 2000 here

Entry is free for kids under 12 years of age. Food and drinks from outside are not allowed.

