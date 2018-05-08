Harare — A 22-year-old woman has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for inserting her fingers into a juvenile's privates claiming she wanted to see if she was still a virgin.

Daphne Kugara, 22, will however avoid a spell in jail if she performs 280 hours of community service after Harare magistrate Lucy Mungwari wholly suspended the jail sentence.

The judge suspended four months on condition of good behaviour.

A further eight months were suspended on condition she performs community service at a school in Waterfalls.

Kugara pleaded not guilty to the charges but was convicted after a full trial.

Prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu proved that the accused committed the offence suspecting that the victim who is 16-years-old slept with her husband.

Court heard Kugara and the girl were neighbours.

Court heard that on an unknown date but in December last year, Kugara grabbed the girl and ordered her to lie down to inspect if she was still a virgin.

She then pulled the victim's pant to one side and shoved her fingers inside the girl's privates.

After that Kugara dismissed teen, telling told her she was still a virgin.

She carried out the abuse after suspecting teenager was having an illicit affair with her husband.

The state said she acted unlawfully.