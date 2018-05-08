Cameroon: 'Real Peace' - A Call for Return to Normalcy

The single track album by Lemmy Moïse was prompted by Cameroon's current security challenges.

No Cameroonian can be indifferent to the prevailing insecurity in some parts of the country such as the Boko Haram insurgency in the north and the intermittent clashes between the military, security forces and armed men in the North West and South West Regions. Adding his voice to calls for return to normalcy, Njang artiste, Lemmy Moïse - whose real name is Lemngeh Moses Bruce - last year released "Real Peace," a single-track album.

"I was motivated by the incessant wars around the world, Boko Haram attacks and the troubles in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon," explains Lemmy. "Real Peace" "talks about situations that cause war and suggests how to attain real, lasting peace," says Lemnyuy.

"The main message is the quest for real peace and how we aggravate situations by not considering everyone in the decisions we take either as leaders or stakeholders. I revisit the problem and propose solutions," he points out.

"Everyone who has listened to the song has the same remark - it is the right message for these turbulent times," says Lemmy Moïse. Concerning promotion, Lemmy has been on Cameroon Radio Television, CRTV and other local radio stations.

"I'm still reshaping the online promotion. The six-minute song was released last year, so it is not up to a year old. The message is timeless. I will resume promotion by the end of the month. There were a few Ts to cut and Is to dot in the video," he adds.