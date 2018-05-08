Kenya: Hospital on the Spot in Pregnant Woman's Death

An expectant woman in labour died at the gate of Gombate Dispensary in what her family claims is a case of negligence by the management.

According to the family, Mrs Subira Hamisi, 30, developed complications last Thursday prompting them to rush her to the hospital only to be stopped at the gate by the watchman on duty.

Her mother, Mwanaasha Omar narrated how they pleaded with the watchman to open the gate but he refused despite her daughter complaining of extreme pain in her abdomen.

LABOUR

"They refused to help us despite the fact that my daughter was in labour. We waited for close to two hours in the cold as it was raining before she died," she said.

The mother said that earlier in the day, her daughter visited the facility for a check-up which revealed she would deliver anytime. They wonder why the hospital sent her back home instead of monitoring her.

"What I want is justice for my daughter. She would be alive today had she been attended properly," she said.

However, the head of nurses at facility Mr Omar Mrenje said he was not around during the incident.

INVESTIGATIONS

Woman Rep Zuleikha Hassan Juma said investigations must be carried out and if someone is found culpable, then action must be taken.

Mrs Omar said that when they took the body at home, an ambulance came with two medical officers who asked for the clinic book and asked the mother and another witness to sign it.

She said after singing the book as instructed, it was never brought back.

"We are not aware of what they wrote on the book," said Mwanamisi Salim who signed the book.

Mrs Mariam Omar wants the watchman, who turned them away, sacked.