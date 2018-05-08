Ethiopia: Citizens in Diaspora Believe in New Prime Minister

Ethiopians in the Diaspora are hopeful that the New Prime Minister will bring "significant change" in the country.

The Ethiopians nationals and Ethiopian origin residing in North America in the Diaspora expressed their hope on the appointment of the new Prime Minister during their discussion with ENA correspondent in North America.

They said the visit of the Prime Minister to various parts of the country and his speeches that he made during the visits had ushered a spirit of hope and optimism among the Diaspora.

They said the prime minister's skills in listening to public opinion and his quest for unity is highly remarkable.

According to them, this would accelerate the pace of change in the country and the benefits that the public expects from the change.

Sister Rahel Abay said the speech that the Premier has made so far has impressed so much.

According to her, the remark that Abiy has made regarding unity has a meaning to her and all Ethiopians.

Natnael Reda another Diaspora residing in North America feels that a lot of change has come since the new PM has come to power among the public and the opposition.

He is sure that the new Prime Minister will bring significant change in the country.

For Aklil Ye'ebiyu, another Diaspora who talked to ENA, the new Prime Minister has the ability to mobilize the youth.

He is also hopeful that the Premier will transfer his energy to the youth in his efforts towards bringing change.

Another Diaspora Chale Terefe stressed on the intent of the new Prime Minister to serve the public and hope the country and its people to benefit from this quality of the Premier.

Hopping for better, all urged the Diaspora to rally behind the prime minister and provide him with the necessary support.