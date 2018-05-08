Kenya: Ethiopia, Kenya Agree to Consolidate Ties

Nairobi May 07/2018 Ethiopia and Kenya have agreed to consolidate their age-long and multi-faceted relationship.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is in Nairobi for a two-day state visit, has received a warm welcome from Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyata at State House.

Kenya and Ethiopia, the economic power houses in the East African region, have maintained close diplomatic relations spanning years.

Leaders of the two countries, who discussed bilateral and regional issue in Nairobi, have stressed on the need for further enhancing the age-long bilateral relations.

Making Moyale an economic hub in the East African region is among the areas which the two leaders are agreed to work together.

They also reached consensus to enable the national flag carriers of the two countries - the Ethiopian Airlines and Kenyan Airlines - work in collaboration.

The two leaders have also agreed to strengthen ongoing efforts towards jointly developing the Lamu port and enhance cooperation in tourism.

During the discussion, the Ethiopian Prime Minister has requested President Kenyata for the release of Ethiopians who are in prison.

President Kenyata immediately ordered the release of the Ethiopians, according Meles Alem, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is recalled that Premier Abiy has raised similar request for President Omar al-Bashir during his visit to Sudan last, which gained immediate acceptance from the President.

The visit to Kenya is third overseas trip since assuming office in April for Prime Minister Abiy.

The Premier has visited Djibouti (his first trip) followed by Sudan over the past two weeks to forge ties.