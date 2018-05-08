PRESIDENT John Magufuli has directed the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to disburse 2b/- that was initially allocated for various development projects at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) to construction of students' dormitories at Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA).

The president was unhappy with the hardship students were going through by walking longer distances from various places in the streets of Morogoro municipality to SUA's main campus to attend classes.

Dr Magufuli issued the directive on his last leg of working tour of Morogoro region, where he commended SUA for its contribution to the country's development through various researches and providing the best quality of education that has so far helped to improve agriculture, livestock and fisheries development.

He was speaking while addressing the university's community after his tour of the university's main campus, where he equally insisted that by recognizing the role played by the university, his government will continue improving infrastructure and offering all required teaching facilities that will help the country to realise its ambitious dream of industrialisation.

He directed the university's Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Raphael Chibunda to continue making necessary improvements on the university's administration that will make the university to continue shining on the quality of education.

The Head of State further showered praises on the university's creativity in research where they managed to use a rat to identify Tuberculosis disease, identifying grenades as well as putting up 300 hectors of farms that can produce fruits within five months.

According to the president his government was committed to increasing students' loans, provision of free education which has so far doubled school enrollment as well as disbursing money for various development projects in schools and higher learning institutions.

He asked students to concentrate with their studies and shun engaging themselves in politics, warning that his government will not hesitate to take appropriate legal actions to all wrong doers who will engage themselves in acts of disrupting peace.

Earlier on, the minister of Education, Science and Technology, Professor Joyce Ndalichako said, for the first time the government had allocated 2b/- for improving infrastructure at SUA especially laboratories and that in the budget, the government equally allocated 8bn/- for construction of lecture theatres and offices, among others.

She said SUA had received more funds than any other university in the country. The University's VC said, his university which has a total of 9,384 will continue carrying out various researches to help in improving agriculture, livestock and fishing in order to realise the industrialisation drive.

President Magufuli later yesterday returned in Dar es Salaam after his marathon working tour of Dodoma, Iringa and Morogoro regions respectively.