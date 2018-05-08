7 May 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Madagascar: UN Says Solution to Madagascar Crisis Must Come From Within

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Li Jing/Xinhua
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Antananarivo (file photo).
By Rivonala Razafison

A UN envoy has said the solution to the current political crisis in Madagascar must come from within.

UN boss António Guterres' special envoy, Senegalese Abdoulaye Bathily, says the international community has no predefined solution to the Malagasy crisis.

"The Malagasies themselves have the solution to the current political issues in Madagascar," he said in Antananarivo.

Same purpose

Dr Bathily on Sunday met President Hery Rajaonarimampianina at the State House of Iavoloha after he arrived at the Antananarivo's Ivato International Airport.

His mission entails supporting the African Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to deal with the pre-electoral dispute in Madagascar.

The AU high representative, Mr Ramtane Lamamra, has also been to Antananarivo for the same purpose.

The envoys, official sourced disclosed, were consulting with the political actors and civil society organisations to help restore stability.

The Madagascar High Court last Thursday scrapped part of new electoral laws that have sparked over two weeks of protests.

Some 73 opposition lawmakers, under the banner of "MPs for Change", have been leading the protests.

Religious leaders

They have persistently called for the resignation of President Rajaonarimampianina and his government.

"Corrupt and dishonest, they are no longer fit to organise the next elections," insisted Ms Hanitra Razafimanantsoa, one of the "MPs for Change".

Attempts by religious leaders and the international community to resolve the Malagasy crisis have so far been unsuccessful.

Madagascar

Cattle Robbery Threatens Madagascar's Peace and Security

Cattle theft in Madagascar is becoming an increasingly violent crime, with bandits terrorising villages by stealing,… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.