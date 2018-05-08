Madagascar: UN Says Solution to Madagascar Crisis Must Come From Within

Photo: Li Jing/Xinhua

A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Antananarivo (file photo).

A UN envoy has said the solution to the current political crisis in Madagascar must come from within.

UN boss António Guterres' special envoy, Senegalese Abdoulaye Bathily, says the international community has no predefined solution to the Malagasy crisis.

"The Malagasies themselves have the solution to the current political issues in Madagascar," he said in Antananarivo.

Same purpose

Dr Bathily on Sunday met President Hery Rajaonarimampianina at the State House of Iavoloha after he arrived at the Antananarivo's Ivato International Airport.

His mission entails supporting the African Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to deal with the pre-electoral dispute in Madagascar.

The AU high representative, Mr Ramtane Lamamra, has also been to Antananarivo for the same purpose.

The envoys, official sourced disclosed, were consulting with the political actors and civil society organisations to help restore stability.

The Madagascar High Court last Thursday scrapped part of new electoral laws that have sparked over two weeks of protests.

Some 73 opposition lawmakers, under the banner of "MPs for Change", have been leading the protests.

Religious leaders

They have persistently called for the resignation of President Rajaonarimampianina and his government.

"Corrupt and dishonest, they are no longer fit to organise the next elections," insisted Ms Hanitra Razafimanantsoa, one of the "MPs for Change".

Attempts by religious leaders and the international community to resolve the Malagasy crisis have so far been unsuccessful.