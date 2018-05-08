Ghana: Four Remanded in Connection With Bogoso Robbery

The Tarkwa District Court One, has remanded four armed robbers, in connection with the recent attack and robbery at the Plat and Plume God Refinery, at Bogoso, in the Western Region.

Mohammed Dauda, also known as Ahmed, 30, Bismark Opoku, aka Opambuor, 34, Charles Kwesi, aka, Yaw Laryea, 30, and Kwaku Isaac, 51, have been charged with conspiracy, abetment, robbery and murder.

Their pleas were not taken, and the court presided by Mr. Jonathan Nunoo, remanded them into prison custody, to reappear on Tuesday, May 22.

Earlier, Frederick Mensah, 32, was also apprehended in connection with the Bogoso robbery, but, was shot dead, last Friday, by the police when he attempted escaping from the crime scene, at Huniso.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian Times gathered that the four suspected armed robbers have given clues as to how they carried out the crime, resulting in the death of General Lance Corporal Nicholas Duku of the Tarkwa Divisional Police Command.

The source indicated that Kwaku Mintah described as a popular gospel singer in the Tarkwa area, had been mentioned as the gang leader, and that apart from the four, there is another group of six, involved in the robbery.

The police said, Mensah indicated that he and Mohamed Dauda, who lived at Bogoso, used a Mazda Tribune 4×4, belonging to Dauda, in the operation, indicating that they waited for the members of the gang that came from Accra, at Bogoso.

Mensah said that the gang from Accra brought a Nissan Rogue vehicle with registration number GE 411-16, which was used for the main robbery, but, later abandoned it at Opong Valley Junction, near Bogoso.

Mensah claimed David and Kwaku Mintah, who had come from Tarkwa, used a Toyota Corolla allegedly belonging to Kwaku Mintah to monitor the robbery.

Meanwhile, the two vehicles have been impounded and kept at the police station, the Ghanaian Times had learnt.

Four armed robbers, last Sunday, shot and killed General Lance Corporal Nicholas Duku, during an attack on a Gold Refinery at Bogoso, and bolted with GHc 900, 000, belonging to the company.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that in another development, 33 suspects have been arrested, and are assisting the police in investigations.

Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Adiku said that last Sunday, Shaibu Bashiru, 35, and Rajinder Singh, 50, an Indian national of Plat and Plume Gold refinery company Ltd, based at Bogoso, reported the attack to the police.

The complainants, she said, told the police that at about 3.30 pm on the day of the robbery, four masked armed robbers, wielding a pistol invaded the company's premises, tied the security man and other workers at the company, and shot to death G/Lance Corporal Duku.