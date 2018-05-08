Ghana: 12 Illegal Drug Peddlers Arrested At Ashaiman

Twelve suspected illegal drug peddlers, including nine women, have been arrested by the police in a swoop at Ashiaman in the Greater Accra Region, yesterday.

The suspects, who are in the custody of the police are between the ages of 20 and 59.

They are Eunice Amagashie, Janet Mensah, Florence Ganyigba,Shiabu Mamah, Mavis Wornyo, Agnes Mensah, Grace Donkor, Elizabeth Uzu, Daniel Osabutey, Nana Akua, Stephen Kwarteng and Constance Acquah.

It was organised under the auspices of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in collaboration with the Pharmacy Council, judges, personnel from Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service and Bureau of National Investigations.

The two-hour exercise sought to clamp down on the sale of unregistered drugs on the markets, and drugs retrieved included Tramadol, sex enhancement drugs, herbal concoction and fake medicines.

The Head of Drug Market Surveillance of the FDA, Mr Vigil Prah-Ashun, who briefed journalists on the exercise, said the exercise was to clamp down on sale of illegal drugs, which posed danger to the public.

Mr Prah-Ashun appealed to dealers in medicines and drugs to go to the Pharmacy Council for approval, adding that "one has to get a chemical license before he or she can sell drugs to the consuming public."

He said the seized drugs were not registered by the FDA, which exposed the users to diseases, including kidney and liver diseases.

Mr Prah-Ashun said since the seized unregistered drugs had not been registered, its efficacy could not be guaranteed.

He said the drugs would be sent to the laboratory for analyses, stating that the exercise would be ongoing to prevent traders from engaging in such activities.

Mr Prah-Ashun urged the public to purchase medicines from accredited pharmacy and medical facilities, to ensure their safety.

He cautioned drug peddlers to desist from operating in vehicles and at markets, adding that culprits would be arrested and prosecuted.

Mr Prah-Ashun said the exercise would be ongoing to serve as deterrent to others, adding that the FDA would intensify its sensitisation to the public to reduce the negative activities of drug peddlers.

He asked the public to provide information on such practices to the FDA, to ensure the safety of consumers.