Ghana: 18 Injured in Lorry Accident At Nsawam

Eighteen people were injured in an accident at Mason lane, a suburb of Nsawam, in the Eastern Region, last Saturday.

The injured persons comprising 15 males and two females, who were rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital, are responding to treatment.

The accident, which occurred at about 4:00p.m, involved a Coaster bus with registration number GX 2304-15 moving from Dwenase to Accra, and a Fiat Saloon vehicle with number GR 9624 S, was from Accra to Akim Oda.

The Nsawam District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Felix Apedo, who confirmed the story said the police were investigating the accident.

When the Ghanaian Times got to the scene, a large crowd was spotted assisting in transporting the injured to the hospital, while others were discussing the tragedy, amidst heavy traffic on the stretch of that road.

The Police from Nsawam District Police Command were at the scene to ensure law and order.

An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Ghanaian Times that a n motorcycle rider attempted to overtake the Fiat vehicle with only one person on board.

He said the driver of the vehicle swerved to avoid hitting the rider, and went into the lane of the Coaster bus, resulting in the accident, in which 18 people on board, returning from a funeral at Dwenase, were injured.