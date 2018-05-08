Ghana: Atebubu SHS Students Attack Police, Injures Officer Over Arrest of Colleagues

Atebubu — Some irate final year students of Atebubu Senior High School in the Brong Ahafo Region on Friday attacked the Atebubu Police Station in the area, vandalised a Police patrol vehicle, and caused injury to one police officer on duty, for arresting five of their colleagues.

Reports gathered by the Ghanaian Times indicated that the affected students who were arrested by the police for questioning were alleged to have sent threatening messages to some of their teachers who rejected a bribe offered by the students to assist them in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Atebubu Division Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ACP) Kwame Nkrumah Akomia who confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times said the final year students numbering about 764 contributed GH¢50 each to bribe the teachers who are invigilators in the ongoing WASSCE.

The Police Commander said the students who became disappointed after the turn of event became unruly towards school authorities and resorted to all manner of activities which threatened the peace in the school.

He said the headmistress of the school and some teachers reported the issue to the police upon which the affected students were picked up by the police but this did not go down well with the other students who stormed the police station to demand the release of their colleagues.

ACP Nkrumah Akomia said the mob pelted the police station with stones and vandalised anything on site resulting in the injury sustained by the officer on duty who was rushed to the Atebubu Hospital for treatment.

The commander said calm had returned to the school although nobody has been arrested.