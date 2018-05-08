Ghana to Host International Confab On Leadership

Ghana is for the second time to host a leadership conference in Accra for 15 West and Central African countries from May 10 to 12.

Under the theme, "Communicate to influence, lead to solve", it will be organised by Toastmasters Ghana, a non-profit educational organisation that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs.

Mr Ace Ankomah, Managing Partner at Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa and Ankomah Law Firm, Mr. Alhassan Andani, Managing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee, Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministry, and Mr Papa Arkhurst, a distinguished Toastmaster, will be making presentations on topics relevant to leadership in Africa.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Moses Kwofie, Chairman of Toastmasters Ghana, said topics to be discussed at the conference would be geared towards preparing today's African leader for the future.

The topics include, "A conversation on leadership that solves problems", "The importance of mentorship to the growth of Africa", "The power of an implemented dream and

"Building your personal elevator pitch".

Mr. Kwofie said the conference would have, as side attractions, a business power networking cocktail session, a karaoke night and an exhibition of Ghanaian and other West and Central African businesses, to give an opportunity for various participating businesses to showcase their products and services.

"We also organises Toastmasters District Conference, an exciting educational and networking event for district clubs, training participants in communication and leadership. In addition, we do opportunities for networking and the exchange of ideas, recognition and celebration of district accomplishments, and running district business.

Papa Arkhurst urged the youth to join the club to become aware and take advantage of the numerous opportunities around them.

"The conference is a yearly event, and Toastmasters Ghana wants to reach out to more Ghanaians, so as to open more clubs across the country," he added.

Papa Arkhurst also mentioned that the structure of the organisation is in such a way that, if one wants to benefit, he or she must lead, stressing that the time had come for leaders to move beyond communication and influence change.