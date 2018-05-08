Ghana: NSS Releases Pin Codes for 100, 209 Service Personnel

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released a total of 100,209 Personal Identification Number (PIN) Codes for prospective National Service personnel across the country for the 2018/2019 service year.

A statement signed and issued in Accra last Friday by Mustapha Ussif, acting Executive Director, NSS, said that the PIN codes were necessary for the enrolment of all personnel in this year's service.

It requested all prospective National Service personnel to go to the scheme's website; www.nss.gov.gh to access their PIN codes with their respective index numbers.

The statement further asked them to proceed to any branch of Agriculture Development Bank (ADB) throughout the country to pay a fee of GH¢40 to activate the enrolment process.

Prospective National Service personnel, the statement said could make payment through the MTN Mobile Money platform by dialing *170#, choose option 2 "Pay Bill", choose General Payments (Option 6), enter payment code as - NSS PINCODE, enter deposit amount-GH¢40, enter NSS reference and enter PIN to confirm payment.

The statement urged all service personnel to complete their enrolment process before May 31 this year.