7 May 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: NSS Releases Pin Codes for 100, 209 Service Personnel

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Times Reporter

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released a total of 100,209 Personal Identification Number (PIN) Codes for prospective National Service personnel across the country for the 2018/2019 service year.

A statement signed and issued in Accra last Friday by Mustapha Ussif, acting Executive Director, NSS, said that the PIN codes were necessary for the enrolment of all personnel in this year's service.

It requested all prospective National Service personnel to go to the scheme's website; www.nss.gov.gh to access their PIN codes with their respective index numbers.

The statement further asked them to proceed to any branch of Agriculture Development Bank (ADB) throughout the country to pay a fee of GH¢40 to activate the enrolment process.

Prospective National Service personnel, the statement said could make payment through the MTN Mobile Money platform by dialing *170#, choose option 2 "Pay Bill", choose General Payments (Option 6), enter payment code as - NSS PINCODE, enter deposit amount-GH¢40, enter NSS reference and enter PIN to confirm payment.

The statement urged all service personnel to complete their enrolment process before May 31 this year.

Ghana

Woman Accused of Selling Gin Laced With Marijuana

A 68-year-old woman believed to be selling local gin (Akpetehie) laced with Indian hemp (wee bitters) was granted… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.