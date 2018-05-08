7 May 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Jubilation Greets U/Wr Minister's Reinstatement

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cliff Ekuful

Hundreds of supporters of the suspended Upper West Regional Minister, Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan converged at the Upper West Regional headquarters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) here to celebrate his reinstatement by the President.

The announcement of his reinstatement which took many by surprise also drew a spontaneous celebration by both well wishers of Alhaji Alhassan and party faithfuls who could not hide their joy.

The youth led the celebrations with horn-tooting, motorcycle riding displays amidst brass band music across some of the principal streets of Wa.

A press conference which was hurriedly put together by the leadership of the party in the region, officially expressed their gratitude to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo for demonstrating beyond reasonable doubt that he was a firm, fair and a listening President.

Spokesperson for the Concerned Youth of Upper West Region, Isaac Bafiina, said the reinstatement of Alhaji Alhassan was a clear demonstration of the President's willingness to give an ear to the masses.

The regional minister was asked to step aside following an allegation that he tried to prevent the police from lawfully arresting some irate party members who had supposedly stormed the premises of the Regional Coordinating Council to attack the regional boss of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

Saanbaye Kangberee, regional chairman of the party, expressed the party's gratitude to the President, and appealed to everyone to come on board to help develop the region.

Ghana

Woman Accused of Selling Gin Laced With Marijuana

A 68-year-old woman believed to be selling local gin (Akpetehie) laced with Indian hemp (wee bitters) was granted… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.