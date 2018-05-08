Ghana: Jubilation Greets U/Wr Minister's Reinstatement

Hundreds of supporters of the suspended Upper West Regional Minister, Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan converged at the Upper West Regional headquarters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) here to celebrate his reinstatement by the President.

The announcement of his reinstatement which took many by surprise also drew a spontaneous celebration by both well wishers of Alhaji Alhassan and party faithfuls who could not hide their joy.

The youth led the celebrations with horn-tooting, motorcycle riding displays amidst brass band music across some of the principal streets of Wa.

A press conference which was hurriedly put together by the leadership of the party in the region, officially expressed their gratitude to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo for demonstrating beyond reasonable doubt that he was a firm, fair and a listening President.

Spokesperson for the Concerned Youth of Upper West Region, Isaac Bafiina, said the reinstatement of Alhaji Alhassan was a clear demonstration of the President's willingness to give an ear to the masses.

The regional minister was asked to step aside following an allegation that he tried to prevent the police from lawfully arresting some irate party members who had supposedly stormed the premises of the Regional Coordinating Council to attack the regional boss of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

Saanbaye Kangberee, regional chairman of the party, expressed the party's gratitude to the President, and appealed to everyone to come on board to help develop the region.