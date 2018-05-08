8 May 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: It's Your Last Chance, Shein Warns Underperforming Leaders

By Abdallah Msuya

Zanzibar — CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Vice-Chairman (Zanzibar) Dr Ali Mohamed Shein has warned underperforming lawmakers and councillors, saying they won't get another chance to represent the party in the 2020 general elections.

The Zanzibar President, Dr Shein ordered the party's regional and district political committees in North Unguja region to assess the performance of their MPs, Representatives and Councillors with regards to efficient execution of the party's 2015/2020 election manifesto and deny nomination forms for the next elections to failures.

He said MPs, Reps and Councillors were obliged to oversee a fruitful implementation of the party's election manifesto in their respective constituents and wards and that was not an option. Dr Shein issued the stern warning during an intra-party meeting with CCM ten-cell leaders in the North 'A' district in North Unguja.

The CCM Vice-Chairman insisted that any elected leader who will not fulfill his election promises should not get another chance to bear the party's flag in the 2020 elections.

He insisted that the party will have no mess with political flops, saying nominating failures would undermine CCM chances of winning enough seats during the election.

You should remind MPs, reps and councillors to fulfill in time all their election pledges, if they don't you should not let them pick nomination forms again, he stressed.

The Isles President was remarking to a statement by CCM North Unguja Chairman, Mr Idd Ali Ame, who revealed that the regional political committee had received complaints from electorate on non-performing leaders during a regional tour to strengthen the party.

According to Mr Ame, the regional political committee toured nine constituencies within the region and met voters who complained that their leaders had failed to honour the pledges they made during the 2015 general elections.

Dr Shein told the meeting that CCM has confidence in ten cell leaders, whom he hailed for playing a crucial role in maintaining the party's winning position during election, noting that the mabalozi were close to the citizens, creating the party's bond with the voters.

