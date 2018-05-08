8 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Here's What the United Nations Pays Families of Tanzanian Soldiers Killed in Peace Missions

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dodoma — The family of a Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) soldier who dies while in the United Nations' (UN) peacekeeping missions receives $70,000 (about Sh158 million) compensation from the UN, the Parliament heard on Tuesday, May 08, 2018.

The Minister for Defence and National Service, Dr Hussein Mwinyi told the House that apart from the money, the government also gives some more cash to the deceased family in compensation.

"The money is paid in full and no deductions are made to it," said Dr Mwinyi, responding to a question by Mafinga Urban MP, Cosato Chumi.

Mr Chumi asked the government to review the rates upwards so as to match with the cost of living.

He said the compensation rate for military personnel and observers from member countries is set by the UN.

