Malawi: Prophet Bushiri Hands Himself to South Africa Police - Denies Being in Conflict With the Law

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) on Saturday night handed himself to the South African police in Pretoria after the law enforcers had stormed his church looking to question him with an alleged criminal complaint.

Bushiri, fondly addressed as Major Prophet by his followers, went himself to Pretoria West Police station to give a statement after learning that police were looking for him, his director of communications Ephraim Nyondo has confirmed.

He said that earlier on Saturday South Africa police detectives went to ECG church to get a caution statement from the Man of God in connection with a case of crimen injuria brought against him by a Rustenburg businesswoman.

Lebogang Mpane pressed a criminal charge against the man of the cloth last month, saying he called her a witch live on TV in one of his prophetic sermons.

On arrival at the church building on Thursday , the officers were told that Bushiri had flown to Malawi .

Nyondo said after "performing a number of activities in Malawi," Bushiri flew back to meet the police who were looking for him.

Bushiri's lawyer, Ntsako Baloyi, also confirmed he accompanied him to speak to the officers.

According to Nyondo, Bushiri "does not have any problem with the law."

He said after being notified that detectives wanted to hear his side regarding a prophecy he made against a businesswoman, when he arrived in South Africa on Saturday evening " he went straight to police to give his statement."

The prophecy is said to have been made three years ago.

Bushiri's ECG church has over 300 000 registered members in South Africa alone.

According to social network tracking tool, Meltdown, the prophet is even more popular in Kenya and Nigeria, the continent's most populous nation which he visited recently .

Besides, his every service and move, anywhere on the globe, is followed by 1.7 million followers on Facebook and nearly 2.6 million TV viewers on his Prophetic Channel.

Bushiri is also president of Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI) Limited, a global investment company duly registered under the company laws of South Africa where it is based. It was duly incorporated on November 3 2015.

SBI has several entities operating across the globe. They include SB Airways, SB Real Estate, SB Stock Exchange, SB Mining and SB Media.

He has been to Malawi, even making donations to the hungry, prisoners and those in hospital.

But he does not just do that in Malawi. He has reached out to prisons in Nigeria, donated to the sick and underprivileged in South Africa, the relief food and paid needy students' fees in Malawi--just everything.