Mauritius: Workshop to Focus On Drug Use Prevention Curriculum

The Ministry of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research would organise a Workshop on the Development of a Drug Use Prevention Curriculum, in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime on 10 and 11 May 2018.

The objective of the workshop is primarily to revisit and update the materials on drug prevention available in the curriculum so that the contents are aligned with the recent developments in the combat against substance abuse.

The workshop would empower the participants to deal with the drug issue at school level including the prevention aspect, as well as to strengthen the collaboration with stakeholders.