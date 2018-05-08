8 May 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Workshop to Focus On Drug Use Prevention Curriculum

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Ministry of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research would organise a Workshop on the Development of a Drug Use Prevention Curriculum, in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime on 10 and 11 May 2018.

The objective of the workshop is primarily to revisit and update the materials on drug prevention available in the curriculum so that the contents are aligned with the recent developments in the combat against substance abuse.

The workshop would empower the participants to deal with the drug issue at school level including the prevention aspect, as well as to strengthen the collaboration with stakeholders.

Mauritius

Well-Being of the Population Is One of Government's Priorities, States Prime Minister

The well-being of the population is one of Government's priorities and in order to ensure this, foreign experts are… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.