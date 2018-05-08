Zimbabwe: Mushekwi Back in Favour

Zimbabwe international forward Nyasha Mushekwi has forced his way back into the team at his Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang after being ignored at the beginning of the season.

This followed the arrival of big signings Nico Gaitan and Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid in a multi-million dollar deal by the Chinese side.

Mushekwi was even told he could leave the club, but fans protested against the move.

Now, the forceful forward is back in the Dalian Yifang first team and scored at the weekend as they beat giants, Guangzhou Evergrade, 3-0 in a league match.

The former CAPS United and Mamelodi Sundowns striker opened the scoring for the Chinese side in the 24th minute from an assist by Gaitan.

Carrasco converted a penalty in the 43rd minute and Wang Junxian completed the rout in the 87th minute.

It was a surprise win given Evergrade are in fourth place on the table and just two points behind leaders Shanghai SIPG.

Mushekwi told The Herald, when days were dark, that he was confident he would force his way into the team and would gamble on his patience.

Now, he is back in the line-up and has been featuring regularly for his side.

Meanwhile, former Warriors defender Elisha Muroiwa has terminated his contract with Harare City, less than two months after joining the Sunshine City Boys on a one-year agreement.

He has struggled to break into the first team and found himself down the perking order with Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye and Raymond Uchena the preferred partnership at the heart of the City defence while Hastings Chapusha and Learnmore Muyambo understudy the pair.

Muroiwa was deemed excess baggage at Tanzanian Premiership outfit Singida only five months ago.

He has struggled to reproduce the form that saw him being picked into the national team for the AFCON finals in Gabon early last year.

Harare City spokesperson, Michael Chideme, who is driving the club's digital platforms, said Muroiwa's contract termination was by mutual consent.

"I can confirm that defender Elisha Muroiwa, who was on Harare City's books for the whole of this season, has decided to end his marriage to the club," said Chideme.

"He (Muroiwa) approached the club and told us of his desire to opt out. The club, in the best interests of the player and the team, decided to grant him his wishes and mutually terminated the contract.

"So, at this point in time, Harare City Football Club would like to inform stakeholders that Elisha Muroiwa is no longer our player. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours,"

Muroiwa's manager, George Deda, claimed he had not been officially informed by the club nor the player about the developments.

"I have been away for the past few days, but that Elisha Muroiwa has decided to end his one-year contract with Harare City is news to me," he said.

"Harare City is managed by professional people and I think they should have told me about the decision.

"The player has not communicated with me and, as it stands and as far as I know, Elisha Muroiwa is still contracted to Harare City.

"He is not the only player I have at Harare City. I have about five and the club always communicate whenever they have issues with them.

"I think they will inform me if there are any developments."