7 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Five Arrested Over Gunjur Beach Protest

By Hatab Nyang

The Police Intervention Unit on Sunday 6th May 2018 arrested five people at Gunjur beach and one Sulayman Bojang from Youth Concern Group Gunjur (YCGG) voluntarily gave himself to the police. According to Sulayman Bojang, they did not go to the beach to provoke the government or to criticise them but they only went there to exercise their rights, noting that they can no more live with the bad odour coming from the waste that is going to the sea.

He said the Police arrested them before they started to protest at the beach. The police at the station referred this reporter to the Police PRO. Efforts to reach the Police PRO was unsuccessful. Attempts will be made to get the his opinion today.

Gambia

