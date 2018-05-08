Malawi Legend Chamangwana Dies

Former Malawi coach and captain Jack Chamangwana died in the commercial capital Blantyre on Sunday.

Chamangwana, 61, died at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital after a short-illness, his club Be Forward Wanderers confirmed. At the time of his death, he was working for his childhood club Wanderers as Technical Director.

A top defender at his peak in the 1970s, Chamangwana played and captained Wanderers before transferring his form to the national team when he made his debut in 1975 in a game against Kenya.

As a centre-back, he earned scores of caps in a career that spanned 10 years during which time he led the Flames to the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

Upon retirement, Chamangwana relocated to South Africa in 1985, playing for Kaizer Chiefs before being made captain of the Soweto giants in the late 1980s.

He returned home to coach Wanderers in the late 1990s, then national team before he picked a job in Tanzania with Young Africans. Upon returning home, Chamangwana also had a second spell as Malawi national team having earlier served as Malawi FA Technical Director.