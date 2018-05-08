Cameroon: South West - NEF Injects 22.000 Youth Into Jobs

The figure is part of the 33.596 candidates received and counseled in their Limbe premises.

From inception in 2002 till last year the South West branch of the National Employment Fund (NEF) has injected 21,871 seekers into job positions. This figure was released in Limbe last 24 April, 2018, as the job Fund opened its third edition of "Job Discovery Day" in its GRA branch office yard.

The Fund has, however, received and modeled 33,596 job seekers making them suitable for employment or to establish businesses. Its 65.1 percent success in job placements also enabled the Fund to train 6.898 persons with the objective to facilitate their insertion into the employment world.

During their open day activities in Limbe, the NEF graduated 31 fresh work seekers trained in such fields as Catering, Fiscal Advisers, Tourism Agent and Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technicians. These trades are constantly sought for in private and in public offering endless opportunities for employment and income earning.

As the Fund's Limbe Branch Director, Ndziga Obama, explained to hundreds who turned out for their open days, the fresh professionals trained in Limbe are capable of being employed as well as establishing businesses for themselves.

From 2002, the Limbe-based Branch of NEF has formed 5,798 professionals who have established businesses in both urban and rural areas of the South West Region.

A case in point is the Sokolo-Limbe- based Zuo Bruno who recently won a prize on car alarm system based on SMS. The "Prize of the best Technological innovation" was awarded him early this year.