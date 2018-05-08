8 May 2018

Ghana: Banda Business Advisory Centre Presents Set Up Tools to Carpenters

The Business Advisory Centre at Banda in the Brong Ahafo region has presented set-up tools to six carpenters in the district to enable them set up their own carpentry shops, after receiving training from the Centre.

Making the presentation, Madam Ophelia Amponsah Tabi, District Co-ordinator of the Centre, said the presentation was part of the Centre's efforts towards poverty reduction in the district.

Madam Tabi said the tools would enable them to set up their own shops and work to earn a living and improve their living standards.

Madam Mary Konneh, District Chief Executive for Banda, advised the graduating carpenters to use the tools effectively to grow their businesses and to help create job opportunities for the unemployed in the district.

Madam Konneh said the Centre would monitor their performance to ensure that the investment made in them yielded dividends.

The DCE pledged the readiness of the District Assembly to support the youth in the district to set up their own businesses in different categories.

The beneficiaries expressed the gratitude to the Centre and the Assembly for the support given them.

