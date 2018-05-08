Ghana: We'll Develop Ghana With the Intellect, Strength, Patriotism of Youth--Vice President Bawumia

press release

The fourth batch of the Community Protection Programme under the Youth in Community Service and Security Module of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), and trainees from four other Police Training Schools has passed out in Accra.

In all, 4,000 trainees, drawn from all ten regions of Ghana, passed out in the 5 police training schools of Tesano, Kumasi, Koforidua, Pwalugu and Ho after three weeks of intensive physical and academic training.

This is the largest intake for the Youth in Community Service and Security Module of the YEA, and forms part of a total of 15,000 personnel that the YEA has planned to deploy under the module.

It is expected that the programme will improve the police-to-citizen ratio and help reduce crime levels in the country.

Addressing the passing out parade at the National Police Training School at Tesano in Accra, last Friday, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, re-affirmed government's commitment to building a prosperous country on the intellect, strength, and patriotism of its young generation.

Government, Dr Bawumia said, was providing the enabling environment and necessary opportunities for the youth to earn a decent living while contributing their quota to national development.

He said the Nation Builder's Corps (NABCO) which would employ some 100,000 graduates in the fields of Agriculture, ICT, revenue mobilization, healthcare delivery, education, entrepreneurship and governance, was launched in Kumasi on May 1.

Government, he said, was also exploring other avenues for job creation to meet the growing incidence of youth unemployment, especially for graduates.

"The passing out of the Community Protection Personnel today only goes to enforce our commitment to solving the challenge of, and reducing of, unemployment in Ghana," Dr Bawumia added.

Vice President Bawumia urged the newly-trained members of the Police Protection Programme to assist the Police in the discharge of their duties, especially in the area of crime prevention.

He said the training received was an opportunity to acquire new skills and discipline in the service of mother Ghana and urged them to promote community development and ensure peace and tranquillity in their respective areas of assignment.

"In carrying out your assigned duties from your supervising Police Officers, remember the important roles you are to play in the development of our communities. Perform your jobs in ways that will promote community development while ensuring peace and tranquillity wherever you find yourselves," Dr Bawumia admonished.