Ghana and India Are Natural Partners for 1DIF--Vice President Bawumia

press release

A 16-member delegation of Indian businessmen, led by Ghana's High Commissioner to India, Michael Oquaye, last Friday, called on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The delegation is in Ghana to explore the possibility of setting up a 200-metric-tonne-palm oil refinery, a cocoa processing plant and a gold refinery, and to also help with the Pharmapark initiative of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

They had earlier called on the Minister for Trade and Industry, President of the Association of Ghana Industries, Board Chairman of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, National Co-ordinator of the One-District One-Factory Secretariat, Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company and the Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Bawumia urged the prospective investors from India to take advantage of the increasingly business-friendly environment created by the Akufo-Addo Government to set up businesses in Ghana.

The Vice President assured the investor community of adequate protection and market for their investments and expressed Government's willingness to engage with anyone with genuine proposals.

Recalling the long and warm relations that have existed between Ghana and India since she gained Independence, including the era of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Vice President Bawumia said the Government of Ghana was looking forward to further strengthening of business relations through investments in each other's country.

He described India as a "natural partner" for the Akufo-Addo Government's One-District One-Factory flagship programme and urged the delegation and their counterparts back home to help achieve the President's vision of a Ghana beyond aid.

"India is recognised globally as a leader in agriculture, ICT and pharmaceuticals and we in Ghana are looking forward to partnerships and collaborations to our mutual benefit" Vice President Bawumia declared.

On his part, Ambassador Michael Oquaye disclosed that many more Indian businesses had indicated their preparedness to take up investment opportunities in Ghana and that he would be working with them to help achieve President Akufo-Addo's development aspirations for the country.