8 May 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Sikhala to Launch Zengeza West Manifesto

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: VOA
Opposition politician Job Sikhala.
By Philemon Jambaya

Firebrand politician, Job Sikhala who is eyeing to take over Zengeza West constituency in the forthcoming harmonized elections will this Friday launch his election manifesto which he said is anchored on servant leadership.

In an interview with 263Chat, Sikhala who will be standing on a Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) ticket said that he is ready to bring fresh ideas to the problems facing Zengeza West and will use the manifesto launch to explain the roles of a legislator so that people can be able to hold him accountable.

"I am ready to offer servant leadership to the people of Zengeza West," said Sikhala.

The former St Mary's legislator who is popularly known as Wiwa said that he is expecting a a bumper crowd to attend the launch.

"The launch will attract a huge crowd and remember we are bringing fresh ideas to the problems affecting Zengeza West, I will also take time to explain the roles of a legislator so that the people will able to hold me accountable.

A Zengeza West resident, Mako Mapondera who spoke to 263Chat said that they are ready to give Sikhala whom he described as a fearless leader a chance to lead them.

"He is a lion, he is fearless, Wiwa has a clean track record, he is not tainted we hope that he win this constituency and be able to lead us" said Mapondera

Sikhala started his political activism during his time as an undergraduate student at the University of Zimbabwe in the 1990s. He became popular among opposition supporters due to his eloquence. He once represented St Marys constituency in parliament.

Zimbabwe

Nurses Complain of Poor Working Conditions

"In my ward there is a big shortage of nurses, the ratio is about one nurse to 15 patients. The normal ratio should be… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.