Photo: VOA

Opposition politician Job Sikhala.

Firebrand politician, Job Sikhala who is eyeing to take over Zengeza West constituency in the forthcoming harmonized elections will this Friday launch his election manifesto which he said is anchored on servant leadership.

In an interview with 263Chat, Sikhala who will be standing on a Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) ticket said that he is ready to bring fresh ideas to the problems facing Zengeza West and will use the manifesto launch to explain the roles of a legislator so that people can be able to hold him accountable.

"I am ready to offer servant leadership to the people of Zengeza West," said Sikhala.

The former St Mary's legislator who is popularly known as Wiwa said that he is expecting a a bumper crowd to attend the launch.

"The launch will attract a huge crowd and remember we are bringing fresh ideas to the problems affecting Zengeza West, I will also take time to explain the roles of a legislator so that the people will able to hold me accountable.

A Zengeza West resident, Mako Mapondera who spoke to 263Chat said that they are ready to give Sikhala whom he described as a fearless leader a chance to lead them.

"He is a lion, he is fearless, Wiwa has a clean track record, he is not tainted we hope that he win this constituency and be able to lead us" said Mapondera

Sikhala started his political activism during his time as an undergraduate student at the University of Zimbabwe in the 1990s. He became popular among opposition supporters due to his eloquence. He once represented St Marys constituency in parliament.