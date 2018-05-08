TANZANIAN Envoys in CAF Confederation Cup Young African plan to overhaul the squad following a disastrous performance in Algiers on Sunday night.

Poor marking and disorganisation contributed much to the humiliating 4-0 loss to the hosts USM Alger in the Group D match at July 5 1962 Stadium over the weekend, a situation that forces the management of Yanga to overhaul the squad ahead of other matches.

The Chairman of the club's Competition and players registration, Hussein Nyika told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that besides the squad overhaul, it will delve on the fate of their Zimbabwean import, Donald Ngoma who has been out of action for quite a long time.

Speaking with EFM Radio yesterday morning Nyika said the management will hold a meeting to discuss the fate of Ngoma and to decide on his future at the club. Ngoma has been absent since last season due to what is claimed be an injury.

But, according to Nyika the main agenda will be to review the performance of the players and overhaul the entire squad following a defeat in Algiers. Yanga lost three matches in a row in a two-week period. They lost 1-0 to Wollaita Ditcha in Hawassa on April, later lost 1-0 to their traditional rivals, Simba.

It was black night for Yanga as the team failed to overcome the Arab-Phobia which for many years ends in a four-goal tag. Yanga conceded the first goal early in the 4th minute when defenders failed to mark Oussama Darfalou, who headed home a cross curled by Mohamed Rabie Meftah. Farouk Chafai added the second goal in the 33rd minute completing Faouzi Yaya's spade work.

On resumption, Yanga tried to move forward, but quickly resumed to defending, situation that gave USM Alger an opportunity to raid Yanga goal. It took the Algerians just nine minutes to score the third goal through Abderrahmane Meziane in the 54th minute.

He completed Ayoub Abdellaoui solo efforts. USM Alger goalkeeper Mohamed Amine Zemmamouche netted the fourth goal in the 90th minute through a spotkick after defender Andrew Vincent Chikupe fouled Darfalou inside the box.

In that match officiated by Ghanaian referees, Hassan Kessy and Juma Mahadhi were slapped yellow cards and so was Darfalou for USM Alger. The win placed the Algerian side at the top of Group D with three points and four goals while placing Yanga who are pointless and goal less at the bottom of the table.

Second position is held by Yanga's East African compatriots; Rayon Sports of Rwanda and Kenya's Gor Mahia who shared spoils in their second Group D match in Kigali on the same day. Held at Nyamirambo Stadium, Gor Mahia forced the host to a 1-1 draw.

Gor Mahia were the first to score in the 10th minute through Meddie Kagere and Eric Rutanga equalised for Rayon Sport in the 24th minute.

Yanga will face Rayon Sport in Dar es Salaam on May 16 before travelling to Nairobi to face Gor Mahia on July 18. USM Alger win was the biggest of six home matchday one victories in the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League with the other two matches drawn.