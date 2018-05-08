8 May 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Davido, Chioma Partners With Dunes Centre for Cooking Show

Photo: Davido/Instagram
Davido and girlfriend Chioma Avril Rowland sign a television cooking show contract.
By Njideka Agbo

Nigerian international artiste Davido has shown in many ways that his love for 23-year-old girlfriend Chioma Avril Rowland knows no bounds.

The lovebirds have just signed a television cooking show contract and trust Davido to be her hypeman.

The show will be powered by Dunes centre, a shopping mall in Abuja.

See the posts he put on Instagram

Who's ready for @thechefchi cooking show???!!! #NewdealAlert powered by Dunes ... coming to a screen near you !!! I don turn manager oo 😂

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on May 8, 2018 at 4:20am PDT

Today we signed a strategic Partnership and sponsorship contract with Dunes Center Abuja @dunesAbuja for "The Chef Chi Show" First endorsement and cooking show Congratulations to Chef Chi (Chioma) @thechefchi For Sponsorship Thechefchishow@gmail.com #Millionairechefchi #FutureAssured #thechefchishow Cc:@ubifranklintriplemg

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on May 8, 2018 at 5:09am PDT

Less than two weeks ago, he released the rave of the moment (Assurance) which is clearly dedicated to her and topped it up with a panamera porshe. He had also revealed that a resturant is in the works.

Congratulations Chioma

Read the original article on Guardian.

