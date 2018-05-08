Ethiopia: Govt Heads to Install One-Stop-Shop Centers At Parks

The Ethiopian Revenues & Customs Authority (ERCA) and the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) announced that a one-stop-shop window service centre would be installed at all of the industrial parks.

Customs, banking, electricity, telecom, water and other services providers will be integrated into the service to save money and time of the investors inside the parks.

Eastern Industrial Park, Bole, and Hawassa industry parks have already begun to provide one-window service.

In parallel with the service, recruitment of investors is underway at Kombolcha and Meqele, Adama and Dire Dawa industrial parks, according to Belachew Mekuria (PhD), commissioner of EIC.

The service is one of the tools to meet Ethiopia's vision to become one of the leading countries in Africa in the manufacturing sector, according to Belachew.