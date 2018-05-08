Ethiopian Airlines Signs Purchase Agreement for 10 Firm Q400 Aircraft Valued At $332 Million

Ethiopian Airlines keeps soaring, recently signing a purchase agreement with Bombardier Commercial Aircraft for 10 firm Q400 aircraft valued at $332 million. The order also includes purchase rights for five additional Q400 aircraft, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft said.

Ethiopian Airlines has signed a purchase agreement with Bombardier Commercial Aircraft for 10 firm Q400 aircraft valued at $332 million. The order also includes purchase rights for five additional Q400 aircraft, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft said.

"The Bombardier turboprops continue to deliver unmatched performance to our operators, and we are proud that the flag carrier of Ethiopia is once again recognizing its tremendous value by increasing its fleet of Q400 aircraft," said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

"The market trend for high-performing and larger turboprops is intensifying, and this fifth reorder is a great example of the Q400 turboprop success story and the value it creates for clients around the world."

Ethiopian Airlines, which is the largest and most profitable airline in Africa, has continued to expand as competing African airlines are mired in heavy losses. The airline has pursued an aggressive expansion strategy, which has quickly transformed the carrier into the continent's leading airline, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian Airlines is the largest operator of Q400 aircraft in Africa, and currently operates 22 Q400 turboprops based in Addis Ababa and through its partners at Asky in Lome and Malawian Airlines in Lilongwe. The airline is expected to take delivery of two more in 2018. With this order, Ethiopian will increase its fleet of Bombardier turboprops to up to 39 aircraft after exercising purchase rights, according to a statement.

"The Q400 turboprop is a great network builder. Its unmatched performance and outstanding economics has allowed us to better serve the domestic and regional demand in Ethiopia" said Tewolde GebreMariam, Group Chief Executive Officer.

Ethiopian Airlines, said it will continue to aggressively expand its operations across the African continent. "With our continued fleet modernization endeavor, we shall soon mark a notable milestone of reaching a 100 fleet capability, thus classifying Ethiopian as the first African carrier to own and operate the youngest and most modern fleet in the continent," the airline said.

The airline has made great strides towards offering world class aviation services and the airline's efforts have been rewarded, recently named by TripAdvisor as "The Best Business Class in Africa and Indian Ocean".