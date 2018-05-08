A 68-year-old woman believed to be selling local gin (Akpetehie) laced with Indian hemp (wee bitters) was granted GH¢50,000.00 bail with three sureties by the Accra Circuit Court "One" yesterday.

Patricia Ali, who plied her trade at Peace Village, near Amasaman, in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, was arrested by the police, on April 30, 2018, for possessing 69 wraps of dried leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp, and a plastic bowl, containing 'Akpeteshie,' also laced with 'wee,' which she sold to customers.

The accused, who looked frail, pleaded not guilty to the offence of supplying narcotic drug without lawful excuse, and was granted bail to reappear on May 21, for judgement.

Mr. Yaw Dankwa, Counsel for the accused, pleaded with the court to consider the condition of the old woman and grant her bail to seek medical care since remanding her in police custody would aggravate her condition.

"Look at how her whole body is shaking in the dock; she is not well and will need to treat herself. I would, therefore, plead with the court not to remand the old lady but rather grant her bail," Mr. Dankwa humbly requested.

Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police Patience Mario said that Major James Afoko, leader of the Amasaman Divisional Patrol Team, embarked on routine patrol on April 30, in the municipality, and received information that the accused was dealing in narcotic drugs in the area.

She said that the team entered Ali's house where she sold drinks and when her house was searched a plastic bowl containing Akpeteshie laced with wee as well as 69 wraps of 'wee' were found.

Supt.. Mario said that when the woman was questioned, she told the patrol team that a man brought it to her to sell and that she could easily identify the person if she saw him.

She told the court that the police had intensified their search for the arrest of the accomplice to help in the investigations.