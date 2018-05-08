8 May 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 9 Grabbed for Dealing in Illicit Drugs

By Dzifa Tetteh, Tema.

Nine people suspected to be dealing with illicit drugs, and engaging in criminal activities, have been arrested in a swoop by the Tema Regional Police Command, at Tulaku, a suburb of Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra Region.

Items found on them included quantities of dried leaves, suspected to be cannabis (wee), mobile phones, machetes and double-edged knives and other implements.

Briefing the media, the Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Nana Hinneh Asomah, said the police would not reveal the identity of the suspects until thorough investigations were conducted, to prevent their colleagues from escaping.

He said the suspects would be screened and those found culpable would be charged and arraigned.

Meanwhile, the substances suspected to be cannabis have been sent to the Police Forensic Laboratory in Accra for examination.

DCOP Nana Asomah said the operation would be conducted often to ensure that the police was ahead of criminals, to reduce crime, and make the region safe.

Pictures by Dzifa Tetteh - The Tema Regional Police Commander, DCOP Nana Hinneh Asomah addressing the media.

